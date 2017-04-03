SEVT keeps on busing no matter the weather
Bus drivers for Southeast Vermont Transit's MOOver and The Current do not get snow days. They help local residents and visitors get to places when the roads are not in great shape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|Mar 29
|DEPUTY DOG
|19
|Springfield man accused of fatally stabbing gir...
|Mar 25
|THE NEW ROAD
|1
|Middlebury College parties (Apr '14)
|Mar 14
|dong
|2
|Quick Open the Safe Spaces
|Mar '17
|Long Island Liberal
|1
|Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|DocHoliday
|4
|connor homes.
|Jan '17
|ginger
|2
|Would bernie please just just the F up
|Nov '16
|Common sense
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC