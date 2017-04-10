Police: Claremont carjacking suspect ...

Police: Claremont carjacking suspect in custody

4 hrs ago

Claremont police say they now know who assaulted a Wal-Mart worker and stole his car Friday night. They say they tried to stop 39-year-old Wayne Keough early Monday morning, but he took off and fled into Vermont.

Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

