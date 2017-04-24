N.H. man charged with sex assault and kidnapping after teen's disappearance
Police say he did so without the knowledge of the juvenile's parents and had sex with the teen. Police tell us the juvenile was spotted in Rockingham, Vt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Middlebury College Heating plant (Sep '12)
|Apr 13
|Long Island Liberal
|4
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|Mar 29
|DEPUTY DOG
|19
|Springfield man accused of fatally stabbing gir...
|Mar '17
|THE NEW ROAD
|1
|Middlebury College parties (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|dong
|2
|Quick Open the Safe Spaces
|Mar '17
|Long Island Liberal
|1
|Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|DocHoliday
|4
|connor homes.
|Jan '17
|ginger
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC