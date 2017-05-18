Kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault...

Kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault: Convicted sex offender arrested

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

A former Hinsdale, N.H., man is due in court today on charges he brought a teenager to Vermont where he sexually assaulted her. According to a press release from the Vermont State Police, Kurt Carpentino, 33, of Hinsdale, was arrested in Springfield after the missing teen was sighted in Rockingham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Middlebury May 16 VictorOrians 1
Middlebury College Heating plant (Sep '12) Apr '17 Long Island Liberal 4
News Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14) Mar '17 DEPUTY DOG 19
News Springfield man accused of fatally stabbing gir... Mar '17 THE NEW ROAD 1
Middlebury College parties (Apr '14) Mar '17 dong 2
Quick Open the Safe Spaces Mar '17 Long Island Liberal 1
News Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09) Feb '17 DocHoliday 4
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Springfield, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,313 • Total comments across all topics: 281,194,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC