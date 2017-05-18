Kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault: Convicted sex offender arrested
A former Hinsdale, N.H., man is due in court today on charges he brought a teenager to Vermont where he sexually assaulted her. According to a press release from the Vermont State Police, Kurt Carpentino, 33, of Hinsdale, was arrested in Springfield after the missing teen was sighted in Rockingham.
