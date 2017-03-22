Springfield driver pleads guilty to deadly hit-and-run charges
James Ribeiro, 22, took full responsibility for his actions after pleading guilty to three charges, including leaving the scene of an accident with death resulting, all stemming from a collision last summer. Police say Ribeiro was behind the wheel in June of last year when he hit two people who were walking on River Street in Springfield.
