Sanders hears from veterans in Brattleboro

THE BRATTLEBORO REFORMERLisa Lofting address her concerns about Women's Health in the VA to U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during a visit to the Brattleboro VA Clinic on Thursday, March 16. Lisa Lofting address her concerns about Women's Health in the VA to U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during a visit to the Brattleboro VA Clinic on Thursday, March 16. Carl Greenwood asks a question to U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during a visit to the Brattleboro VA Clinic on Thursday, March 16. U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., listens to veterans' concerns during a visit to the Brattleboro VA Clinic on Thursday, March 16. U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., listens to veterans' concerns during a visit to the Brattleboro VA Clinic on Thursday, March 16. Carl Greenwood asks a question to U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during a visit to the Brattleboro VA Clinic on Thursday, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.