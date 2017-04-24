BVSU superintendent resigns
Battenkill Valley Supervisory Union Superintendent Judith Pullinen has submitted her letter of resignation, and will become the new interim superintendent for the Rutland Southwest Supervisory Union. The superintendent submitted her letter of resignation to the Arlington School Board earlier this month.
