BVSU superintendent resigns

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: The Bennington Banner

Battenkill Valley Supervisory Union Superintendent Judith Pullinen has submitted her letter of resignation, and will become the new interim superintendent for the Rutland Southwest Supervisory Union. The superintendent submitted her letter of resignation to the Arlington School Board earlier this month.

