Act 250: Improvements on the way
Vermont Natural Resources Board Chairwoman Diane Snelling wants to bring a plan to the Legislature that would improve the Act 250 permitting process. "A year from now, I hope that a lot of the questions you have and circumstances that you've encountered will be different," Snelling said during the Monday morning Bi-Town Economic Development Committee meeting, which was packed with business and town officials from the Deerfield Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|12 hr
|Celebrate Duiversity
|14
|Middlebury College parties (Apr '14)
|Mar 14
|dong
|2
|Quick Open the Safe Spaces
|Mar 2
|Long Island Liberal
|1
|Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|DocHoliday
|4
|connor homes.
|Jan '17
|ginger
|2
|Would bernie please just just the F up
|Nov '16
|Common sense
|1
|Andrew Ford
|Nov '16
|Sanders
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC