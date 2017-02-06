Police log

Feb 6, 2017

By Reformer Staff Jan. 28 - The New Hampshire State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 12 in Keene. As a result, George Kendall, 38, of Westminster, Vt., was cited with driving with a revoked or suspended license.

