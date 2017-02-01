Hostage situation prompts Swanton pri...

Hostage situation prompts Swanton prison lockdown

Friday Jan 20

Corrections officials say at 8 p.m. Thursday, Matthew Hinton, an inmate at Northwest State Correctional Facility, snapped a broom and allegedly used the pointed end to take another inmate hostage. It happened in the Echo Unit.

