Burglary Suspect Caught After Chase

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: The Vermont Standard

A foot chase with a police sergeant through downtown Woodstock on Saturday morning punctuated a rapidly unfolding investigation, which began with a burglary on Hartland Hill Road on Friday and ended late Saturday morning with the suspect's arrest in Windsor. Claremont resident Joshua Robbie Converse, 44, who police said also has used the alias "Ricky Larson," was captured late Saturday morning during a traffic stop in Windsor a short time after he'd managed to sprint away from the TD Bank branch on Elm Street in Woodstock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.

