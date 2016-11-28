Workshop to aid small business get fe...

Workshop to aid small business get federal contracts

Monday Nov 28

One of those workshops will be held in Springfield from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Dec. 12 at the Howard Dean Education Center at 307 South St. The HUBZone Program helps small businesses gain preferential access to federal contracts due to limited development in areas with rural communities. Several counties in Vermont, including Addison, Bennington, Orange, Rutland, Windsor and Windham, have recently been designated as such areas.

