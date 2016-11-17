Regional Planning to hold energy siting seminar
The session will be held in the Selectmen's Meeting Room, Top Floor of the Springfield Town Offices, 96 Main Street, Springfield. There is no charge for the session and anyone who is interested in energy siting issues is welcome to attend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chester Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would bernie please just just the F up
|Nov 27
|Common sense
|1
|Andrew Ford
|Nov '16
|Sanders
|2
|Payments promised town residents if voters OK w...
|Nov '16
|Rex James
|1
|Habitual offender gets 15-24 months in jail (Aug '09)
|Jun '16
|Light For All
|8
|Vermont State Police searching for escaped sex ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Elmer
|5
|Corrections Officer accused of sending nude pic... (Feb '14)
|May '16
|Cheddar Cheese
|4
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|9
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC