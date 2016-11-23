Police Log
Following an investigation, Jacquelyn Fougere, 23, of Springfield, was cited with petit larceny. - At 6:40 p.m., the Vermont State Police was conducting a DUI monitoring checkpoint on Interstate 91 in Guilford when a trooper clocked a northbound vehicle traveling at 106 mph.
