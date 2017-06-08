TeamBest Companies Have Been Making S...

TeamBest Companies Have Been Making Significant Investments in...

Best Theratronics Ltd. in Ottawa, Ontario along with Best Cyclotron Systems Inc. in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and Best Medical International Inc. in Springfield, Virginia, USA have been designing and developing a range of advanced proton and multi-particle cyclotrons, ranging from 15 MeV to 70 MeV. These include 15 MeV, 20 MeV upgradeable to 25 MeV, 25 MeV, 28 MeV upgradeable to 35 MeV, 35 MeV, and 70 MeV.

