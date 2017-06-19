Springfield Days means summer is here

Springfield Days means summer is here

Friday Jun 2 Read more: Fairfax Times

June 3 and 4 have officially been marked this year's Springfield Days. A staple of summertime in the region, Springfield Days is a weekend-long celebration boasting fun, free events for the whole family that begins with a 5K fun-run and 1 mile walk on Saturday, June 3 at 8:30 a.m. and concludes with a Cardboard Boat Regatta at Lake Accotink Park on ... (more)

