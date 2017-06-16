Purple Heart Foundation Receives $10,000 $10,000 Donation from Mondavi Wine

Springfield, VA, June 16, 2017 -- On June 8, 2017, continuing their tradition of giving back to the community, Purple Heart Wines, a collaboration between C. Mondavi & Family and the Purple Heart Foundation, an organization which supports veterans in need, hosted the 2017 Check Presentation Celebration on behalf of the Purple Heart Foundation Since the launch of the project in March 2016, Purple Heart Wines has donated $40,000 to the Purple Heart Foundation, which has been used to support U.S. military servicemen and women and their families with services like job-training, counseling and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.