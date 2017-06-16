Purple Heart Foundation Receives $10,000 $10,000 Donation from Mondavi Wine
Springfield, VA, June 16, 2017 -- On June 8, 2017, continuing their tradition of giving back to the community, Purple Heart Wines, a collaboration between C. Mondavi & Family and the Purple Heart Foundation, an organization which supports veterans in need, hosted the 2017 Check Presentation Celebration on behalf of the Purple Heart Foundation Since the launch of the project in March 2016, Purple Heart Wines has donated $40,000 to the Purple Heart Foundation, which has been used to support U.S. military servicemen and women and their families with services like job-training, counseling and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virginia Man Sentenced for Bank Embezzlement (Nov '08)
|Jun 10
|Onion Lover
|3
|charles manson and annette marion w/military al...
|Jun 7
|JOHN
|1
|annette marion primed black but sprayed w/white...
|May 30
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|1
|Joint committee takes aim at Prince William's 2...
|May 27
|Bob Martin
|1
|Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|6
|Good hair salon (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Searching
|1
|Review: Soft Touch Therapy Inc (May '09)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous military
|7
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC