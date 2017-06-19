Beltway crash injures 2, snarls traff...

Beltway crash injures 2, snarls traffic in Springfield traffic

A crash on the Inner Loop of the Beltway on Saturday sent at least two people to the hospital and caused major traffic delays in Springfield, Virginia. All lanes are blocked between Van Dorn Street and the Springfield exchange, near the southbound Interstate 95 exit.

