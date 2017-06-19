Beltway crash injures 2, snarls traffic in Springfield traffic
A crash on the Inner Loop of the Beltway on Saturday sent at least two people to the hospital and caused major traffic delays in Springfield, Virginia. All lanes are blocked between Van Dorn Street and the Springfield exchange, near the southbound Interstate 95 exit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anna Basutro (sp)?
|Thu
|LoraC
|1
|charles manson and annette marion w/military al...
|Thu
|Ted Bundy
|2
|Virginia Man Sentenced for Bank Embezzlement (Nov '08)
|Jun 10
|Onion Lover
|3
|annette marion primed black but sprayed w/white...
|May 30
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|1
|Joint committee takes aim at Prince William's 2...
|May 27
|Bob Martin
|1
|Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|6
|Good hair salon (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Searching
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC