What's it like to be the mother of a high school dropout-turned-rock star?

Virginia Hanlon Grohl spent more than 30 years in the classroom as a Fairfax County, Virginia, public school teacher, and she remains passionate about the value of an education. So then why did she allow her 17-year-old to drop out of high school and leave their Springfield home to tour the country with a rock band? "Everyone thought I was out of my mind," said Grohl, 79. "I knew it was risky, yeah, but it seemed to me a way that he would learn about the world, and that's what education is supposed to be.

