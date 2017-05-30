Washington Gas earns LEED Gold certif...

Washington Gas earns LEED Gold certification

Thursday May 18 Read more: Construction & Demolition Recycling

Washington Gas , Springfield, Virginia, announced that its new Northwest Station Fleet Facility in Rockville, Maryland, earned Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Gold Certification by the U.S. Green Building Council . From the outset, Washington Gas worked to verify and document that the building and all of its systems and assemblies were planned, designed, installed, tested, operated and maintained to meet LEED requirements.

