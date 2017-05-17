VA Fire Engine Burns Catches Station on Fire

A fire truck caught fire in a Springfield, VA, fire station overnight Sunday and damaged the engine and the station. According to the radio station WTOP , the roof of the engine in the Fairfax County fire station at about 12:45 a.m. and was extinguished by the 11 firefighters on duty at 1:23 a.m., said Deputy Chief Daniel Gray.

