VA Fire Engine Burns Catches Station on Fire
A fire truck caught fire in a Springfield, VA, fire station overnight Sunday and damaged the engine and the station. According to the radio station WTOP , the roof of the engine in the Fairfax County fire station at about 12:45 a.m. and was extinguished by the 11 firefighters on duty at 1:23 a.m., said Deputy Chief Daniel Gray.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melissa ann barrickman
|11 hr
|Vlu
|2
|Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ...
|Apr 30
|tomin cali
|1
|FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12)
|Apr 21
|Arthur Treacher Esq
|42
|West Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|6
|Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|6
|Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|10
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Messianic114
|42
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC