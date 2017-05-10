Teen Charged in 15-Year-Old's Death t...

Teen Charged in 15-Year-Old's Death to Be Tried as Adult

A 17-year-old girl charged in connection with the brutal assault and murder of a 15-year-old girl will be tried as an adult, prosecutors announced Thursday. Venus Romero Iraheta is accused of inflicting some of the stab wounds that led to Damaris Alexandra Reyes Rivas' death, FBI Special Agent Fernando Uribe testified in court Thursday.

