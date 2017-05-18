Mrs Grohl on raising a rock star
Virginia Hanlon Grohl spent more than 30 years in the classroom as a Fairfax County, Virginia, public school teacher, and she remains passionate about the value of an education. So then why did she allow her 17-year-old to drop out of high school and leave their Springfield home to tour the country with a rock band? Because mothers know best.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Buenos Aires Herald.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melissa ann barrickman
|Thu
|Vlu
|2
|Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ...
|Apr 30
|tomin cali
|1
|FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12)
|Apr 21
|Arthur Treacher Esq
|42
|West Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|6
|Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|6
|Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|10
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Messianic114
|42
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC