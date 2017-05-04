More

Though Normally a Much Longer Process, the Company Was Approved and Placed - in One Day - on SEWP Government-Wide Contract with $20B Ceiling AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2017 / Bravatek Solutions, Inc. announces that it has executed a significant agreement with a well-known and respected firm, i3 Integrative Creative Solutions, LLC , located in Springfield, Virginia. Well-positioned in the government/military space, i3 is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business .

