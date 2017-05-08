Men Charged With Firing Shotguns at C...

Men Charged With Firing Shotguns at Cars in Lyon Village

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: ARLnow.com

Two drunk men in their early 20s went on a vandalism spree Saturday morning, with a shotgun as their weapon of choice, according to Arlington County Police. The shootings happened around 2:20 a.m. Saturday, on the 2800 block of Key Blvd in Lyon Village, police say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ARLnow.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ... Apr 30 tomin cali 1
FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12) Apr 21 Arthur Treacher Esq 42
West Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14) Apr 14 Musikologist 6
Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14) Apr 14 Musikologist 6
Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13) Mar '17 Musikologist 10
News Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15) Feb '17 Messianic114 42
Review: D J Feathers Aviary (Mar '09) Feb '17 Tom Marshall 8
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Springfield, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,450 • Total comments across all topics: 281,017,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC