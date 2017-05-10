Future FBI Headquarters Gets Most, But Not All, of Requested Funding in Omnibus
The massive fiscal 2017 spending bill President Trump signed on Friday contains most but not all requested funding for the new FBI headquarters planned for a site either in Maryland or Virginia. The Justice Department section of the massive appropriations bill contains $323 million for the project, while the General Services Administration section has an additional $200 million.
