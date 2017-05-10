Future FBI Headquarters Gets Most, Bu...

Future FBI Headquarters Gets Most, But Not All, of Requested Funding in Omnibus

Friday May 5

The massive fiscal 2017 spending bill President Trump signed on Friday contains most but not all requested funding for the new FBI headquarters planned for a site either in Maryland or Virginia. The Justice Department section of the massive appropriations bill contains $323 million for the project, while the General Services Administration section has an additional $200 million.

