Electrical problem caused Fairfax Co. firetruck blaze
Fire investigators say an electrical issue in a backup firetruck is responsible for sparking a two-alarm blaze early Sunday that destroyed the truck, caused $200,000 in damages and rendered the Fairfax County station uninhabitable for at least the next week. The two-alarm blaze destroyed the backup firetruck and caused a total of $200,000 in damage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
