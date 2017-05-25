Electrical problem caused Fairfax Co....

Electrical problem caused Fairfax Co. firetruck blaze

Monday May 15 Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

Fire investigators say an electrical issue in a backup firetruck is responsible for sparking a two-alarm blaze early Sunday that destroyed the truck, caused $200,000 in damages and rendered the Fairfax County station uninhabitable for at least the next week. The two-alarm blaze destroyed the backup firetruck and caused a total of $200,000 in damage.

