Crime Report: Knife-Swinging Man Arrested on the Pike
A 25-year-old Arlington man is facing charges after police say he injured another man while swinging a knife at some companions. The incident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on the 3800 block of Columbia Pike, just down the street from the Burger King.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ARLnow.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ...
|Apr 30
|tomin cali
|1
|FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12)
|Apr 21
|Arthur Treacher Esq
|42
|West Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Apr 14
|Musikologist
|6
|Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Apr 14
|Musikologist
|6
|Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|10
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Messianic114
|42
|Review: D J Feathers Aviary (Mar '09)
|Feb '17
|Tom Marshall
|8
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC