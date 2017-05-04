This breastfeeding mum caused a stir in church
US mum Annie Peguero and her 19-month-old daughter, Autumn, at their home in Dumfries, Virginia. Peguero was banned from breastfeeding at her church in violation of Virginia law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northam and Perriello hold their fire in first ...
|Apr 30
|tomin cali
|1
|FairfaxUnderground (Sep '12)
|Apr 21
|Arthur Treacher Esq
|42
|West Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Apr 14
|Musikologist
|6
|Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Apr 14
|Musikologist
|6
|Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|10
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Messianic114
|42
|Review: D J Feathers Aviary (Mar '09)
|Feb '17
|Tom Marshall
|8
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC