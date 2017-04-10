News 51 mins ago 4:15 p.m.Franklin Graham says gay students shouldn't fear Chick-fil-A
JULY 26: The sign of a Chick-fil-A is seen July 26, 2012 in Springfield, Virginia. Franklin Graham responded to a petition to keep Chick-fil-A out of a Pennsylvania university's food court, saying gay students shouldn't be afraid to eat at the restaurant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|10
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Messianic114
|42
|Review: D J Feathers Aviary (Mar '09)
|Feb '17
|Tom Marshall
|8
|information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ...
|Dec '16
|househunter
|1
|Review: Capital Group Real Estate Inc (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|househunter
|19
|Found missing laptop
|Nov '16
|BurkeVA
|1
|Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Jul '16
|Musikologist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC