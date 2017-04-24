new Fairfax police canvass Vietnamese community after senior home killing
Fairfax County police are canvassing an area popular with the Vietnamese community in Springfield, Virginia, as part of the investigation into a senior's killing. Fairfax County officers are talking with members of Vietnamese community to learn more about who may have killed Cong Huu Nguyen.
