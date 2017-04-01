Man wanted in an MS-13-related killing in Virginia turns himself in
A Maryland man suspected in an MS-13-related murder in Northern Virginia turned himself in Friday evening, police announced Saturday. Dimas Misael Canelas Santos, 27, was charged with the murder of Christian Alexander Sosa Rivas, 21, after he walked into the Prince George's County police department in Maryland and was taken into custody without incident.
