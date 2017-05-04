Dave Grohl grew closer to his mum aft...

Dave Grohl grew closer to his mum after Kurt Cobain's suicide

The Foo Fighters frontman played drums in genre-defining group Nirvana alongside Kurt until his suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 1994. Dave's mother Virginia met the late musician's mum Wendy plenty of times while both men were in the band and during an interview on Wednesday night's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert she recalled how Kurt's death impacted her bond with her own son.

