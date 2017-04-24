Burke man sentenced to 115 years for multiple armed robberies
Larry Pyos, Jr., 35, of Burke, was sentenced March 14 to 115 years in prison for charges related to multiple armed robberies of businesses in Fairfax County and Falls Church.
