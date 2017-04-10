Aztec Group arranges $25 million in financing for Springfield hotel

Aztec Group Inc., a real estate investment and merchant banking firm based in Florida, has arranged a $25 million first mortgage, non-recourse loan for the Homewood Suites Hotel in Springfield on behalf of Concord Hospitality Enterprises Co. The hotel offers 165 guestroom suites, an on-site convenience store, free grocery shopping service, business center, laundry, fitness room and indoor pool.

