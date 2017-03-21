Wealthy Virginia suburb grapples with gang violence after recent homicides

"Unfortunately, we see ourselves as reactive" to the problem, Fairfax police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. said during a public safety committee meeting that focused on a resurgence of violent activity by the transnational Mara Salvatrucha gang, better known as MS-13. Fairfax police said that teenagers from the county have been involved in several of the seven gang-related murders that have occurred in Northern Virginia in recent months.

