Virginia man facing child pornography charges

Friday Mar 17 Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Carl Sara of Springfield, Virginia was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday. The 63-year-old faces one count each of attempted sex trafficking of children, attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sex, traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with minors, and transportation and possession of child pornography.

