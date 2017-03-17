Virginia man facing child pornography charges
Carl Sara of Springfield, Virginia was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday. The 63-year-old faces one count each of attempted sex trafficking of children, attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sex, traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with minors, and transportation and possession of child pornography.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|10
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Messianic114
|42
|Review: D J Feathers Aviary (Mar '09)
|Feb '17
|Tom Marshall
|8
|information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ...
|Dec '16
|househunter
|1
|Review: Capital Group Real Estate Inc (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|househunter
|19
|Found missing laptop
|Nov '16
|BurkeVA
|1
|Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Jul '16
|Musikologist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC