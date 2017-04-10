new Police: Crash, downed pole shuts down Edsall Rd. for hours
A car crash on Edsall Road in Virginia between Alexandria and Springfield downed a utility pole and sent electrified power lines across the road, Fairfax County police said, forcing them to shut down a stretch of the heavily-driven road for hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|10
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Messianic114
|42
|Review: D J Feathers Aviary (Mar '09)
|Feb '17
|Tom Marshall
|8
|information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ...
|Dec '16
|househunter
|1
|Review: Capital Group Real Estate Inc (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|househunter
|19
|Found missing laptop
|Nov '16
|BurkeVA
|1
|Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Jul '16
|Musikologist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC