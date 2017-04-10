new Police: Crash, downed pole shuts ...

new Police: Crash, downed pole shuts down Edsall Rd. for hours

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

A car crash on Edsall Road in Virginia between Alexandria and Springfield downed a utility pole and sent electrified power lines across the road, Fairfax County police said, forcing them to shut down a stretch of the heavily-driven road for hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13) Mar '17 Musikologist 10
News Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15) Feb '17 Messianic114 42
Review: D J Feathers Aviary (Mar '09) Feb '17 Tom Marshall 8
information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ... Dec '16 househunter 1
Review: Capital Group Real Estate Inc (Jun '09) Dec '16 househunter 19
Found missing laptop Nov '16 BurkeVA 1
Springfield Music Thread (Apr '14) Jul '16 Musikologist 5
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Springfield, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,743 • Total comments across all topics: 280,264,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC