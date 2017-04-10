Interstate Acquires American Red Ball World Wide Movers
Interstate Group Holdings, the Springfield, Virginia-based parent of Interstate Van Lines, has acquired Indianapolis-based American Red Ball World Wide Movers, one of the oldest movers of household goods in the United States. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, although company officials said the deal represents one of the largest acquisitions ever for Interstate.
