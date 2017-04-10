Dave Grohl shares childhood photo and tribute to his mother to promote her new book

Foo Fighters ' Dave Grohl has shared a photo from his childhood along with a tribute to his mother to promote her new book. His mother Virginia Hanlon Grohl's new book 'From The Cradle To The Stage' is out on April 18, and sees her interview the mothers of other famous rockstars - including Michael Stipe, HAIM, Dr Dre and many more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.