New FBI Headquarters on the Drawing Board

In December 2016, after a nearly decade-long process, the House of Representatives appropriated a first allocation of $834 million to build a new $2.11 billion, 2.1-million-square-foot FBI headquarters building. The new facility will replace the 40-year-old J. Edgar Hoover building, which is expected to be demolished or converted to a mixed-use development.

