Lake Braddock Gym Named After Robert Carson

In a basketball halftime ceremony that included family and School Board member Ilryong Moon, the Lake Braddock Secondary School gym was rededicated in honor of Robert Carson, age 83, of Springfield who was the school's first Director of Student Activities from 1973 to 1988. The gym was first named after him in 1988 when he retired, and now Carson's name is embedded above the entrance to the gym and it will be on the floor.

