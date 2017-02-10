Help FInd a Missing Teen and Her Baby
Detectives have been searching for a missing 16-year-old girl and her 5-month-old baby boy. The girl, Lizzy Lizbeth Rivera Colindres of Springfield, and her son, Aidan David Castillo Rivera, were last seen on Jan. 14. Her mom reported her missing the next day and they were entered as missing juveniles.
Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.
