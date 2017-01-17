Womena s march for rights takes over ...

Womena s march for rights takes over D.C.

Scenes outside Union Station in Washington, D.C. as crowds of marchers arrive by bus and train to participate in the Women's March on Washington. Hundreds of thousands of people are gathering in cities around the world the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration in solidarity with a Washington, D.C., march in support of women's rights and civil rights .

