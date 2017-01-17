White House staffer from Springfield reflects on working for Obama
Springfield native Yohannes Abraham serves the White House as deputy assistant to the president for the Office of Public Engagement and the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfax Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ...
|Dec '16
|househunter
|1
|Review: Capital Group Real Estate Inc (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|househunter
|19
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|Greed is Capitalism
|41
|Found missing laptop
|Nov '16
|BurkeVA
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Kaines ranks Virginia 49
|Oct '16
|No To Kaine
|1
|VIDEO: Va. Task Force 1 search and rescue heads...
|Oct '16
|tiny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC