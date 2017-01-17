Springfield and Braddock Community Meeting on Biking Improvements Set for Jan. 24

Fairfax County Department of Transportation will host a community meeting to discuss two proposed bicycle improvements in Springfield and Braddock Districts on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 6:30 - 8 p.m., in the cafeteria of Irving Middle School, 8100 Old Keene Mill Road, Springfield. As part of the Virginia Department of Transportation's 2017 repaving program, bicycle infrastructure improvements are proposed for the following areas: The proposed improvements are limited to changes that can be made with roadway striping as part of the repaving process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.