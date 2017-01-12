Police Still Investigating Linked Homicides
On Dec. 22, Fairfax County Police responded to a call around 8:15 p.m. that Henok G. Yohannes, 22, had been found dead in his home in the 6400 block of Blarney Stone Ct. in Springfield. Police are continuing to chase "all possible leads" in connection with a pair of murders in Burke and Springfield that took place just before Christmas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ...
|Dec '16
|househunter
|1
|Review: Capital Group Real Estate Inc (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|househunter
|19
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|Greed is Capitalism
|41
|Found missing laptop
|Nov '16
|BurkeVA
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Kaines ranks Virginia 49
|Oct '16
|No To Kaine
|1
|VIDEO: Va. Task Force 1 search and rescue heads...
|Oct '16
|tiny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC