Police Still Investigating Linked Homicides

On Dec. 22, Fairfax County Police responded to a call around 8:15 p.m. that Henok G. Yohannes, 22, had been found dead in his home in the 6400 block of Blarney Stone Ct. in Springfield. Police are continuing to chase "all possible leads" in connection with a pair of murders in Burke and Springfield that took place just before Christmas.

