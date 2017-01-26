Out-of-state admissions, financial ai...

Out-of-state admissions, financial aid under debate at General Assembly

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Cavalier Daily

A pair of higher education bills to be heard by the Virginia House of Delegates - House Bill 1410 and House Bill 1886 - could decrease out-of-state enrollment and financial aid opportunities at the University. HB 1410 would forbid Virginia's public universities from using in-state students' tuition towards financial aid and require 75 percent of students enrolled to be in-state.

