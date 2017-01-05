Man wanted in prostitution case charg...

Man wanted in prostitution case charged with fleeing police with toddler in car

Thursday Jan 5

A man wanted for failing to show up to court in a prostitution case in the District on Wednesday led police on a pursuit hours later that started in Southeast Washington and ended in a crash on the Capital Beltway in Virginia, according to authorities. Officials said there was a 1-year-old boy in the 2001 Audi A6 that was being chased, and that the youngster suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries when the vehicle collided with a Virginia State Police cruiser on I-495 at the I-95 interchange in Springfield.

