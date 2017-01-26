Area Roundups

The use of plastic bags to recycle yard waste is being challenged, as earlier this fall, Fairfax County quietly announced in September 2016 that residents should switch to using paper bags instead. Photo contributed - At Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, the public hearing to consider an ordinance to amend and readopt Chapter 109.1 of the Fairfax County Code on the prohibition of plastic bags for yard waste was deferred indefinitely.

